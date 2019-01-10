Man, teen, carjack repairman’s vehicle on Ross Avenue with fake gun, say Winnipeg police

Crime
A 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been detained after a Wednesday evening carjacking in the North End, say police.

Police said a repairman was working on a phone line in a Ross Avenue lane, when a man with a handgun demanded his keys. The armed man and a second suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Police spotted the stolen car near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street, and after following for a few blocks, it was stopped without incident.

A replica handgun was seized from one of the suspects, and police found that the stolen vehicle had also been involved in a nearby hit and run accident.

Police said the same suspects were responsible for pointing a firearm at a driver near Notre Dame Avenue and Toronto Street earlier that evening. They also allegedly pointed a firearm at a 14-year-old on Winnipeg Avenue and stole his backpack and personal belongings.

None of the victims reported injuries.

Anthony Ray Daniels, 23, faces two counts of armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm, failing to exchange particulars, and driving without a licence or with an invalid licence.

The other suspect, 15, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery using a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon and two counts of pointing a firearm.

