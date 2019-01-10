Crime
January 10, 2019 12:15 pm

Hamilton police release video of suspect in alleged break and enter at Westdale Jewellers

By Reporter  Global News
Hamilton police continue to investigate an alleged break and enter at Westdale Jewellers that occurred overnight on Dec. 7, 2018.

Hamilton police
Hamilton police have released a video of an alleged break and enter at a jewelry store in Westdale.

Police say the alleged incident happened overnight at Westdale Jewellers on Newton Avenue on Dec. 7 when a man attempted to gain entry by kicking out a window.

However, police say the suspect was scared off by staff, who were already at the business.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who stands six feet tall.

According to police, he was wearing black shoes, light-coloured pants, a jacket with “BUD” on the back (possibly a Budweiser beer jacket) and a mask covering his face at the time of the alleged incident. Police say he was also wearing a backpack on the front of his body.

Investigators are asking the public to review the video and contact Det. Const. Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991 with any information that could identify the suspect or assist with this investigation.

