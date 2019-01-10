Hamilton police release video of suspect in alleged break and enter at Westdale Jewellers

Hamilton police have released a video of an alleged break and enter at a jewelry store in Westdale.

Police say the alleged incident happened overnight at Westdale Jewellers on Newton Avenue on Dec. 7 when a man attempted to gain entry by kicking out a window.

However, police say the suspect was scared off by staff, who were already at the business.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who stands six feet tall.

According to police, he was wearing black shoes, light-coloured pants, a jacket with “BUD” on the back (possibly a Budweiser beer jacket) and a mask covering his face at the time of the alleged incident. Police say he was also wearing a backpack on the front of his body.

Investigators are asking the public to review the video and contact Det. Const. Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991 with any information that could identify the suspect or assist with this investigation.

HPS is looking to identify this b&e suspect. Staff scared him off after he was able to break the glass door. Please see the link for security video. #HamOnt https://t.co/IBGO5bXnQT pic.twitter.com/f2JRdPnRkY — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 10, 2019