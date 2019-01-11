Bob Layton: Another reason to stop smoking

You and I have talked a couple of times about how leaving a cigarette butt in the wrong place can burn down an apartment complex.

We’ve seen it happen and there has not been any real way of stopping it from happening again — until now, and, strangely enough, only as a secondary effect.

In Langley, B.C., Naomi Goffman has started a petition to stop people from smoking in condos.

Not because of the fire hazard, but because she has a baby and second-hand smoke, a known carcinogen, has been coming into her apartment through wall fixtures and doors and open windows.

Smoking is banned in public places and she would like to have it banned in her home, please.

She points out that only 13 per cent of British Columbians smoke — the other 87 per cent get poisoned by it.

She wants provincial legislation making multi-unit dwellings smoke-free.

At the time of this writing, about 14,000 people have signed the petition.

Would you sign, or would someone have to light an apartment fire under you?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.