Winnipeg firefighters are on scene of a fire in an apartment building on Mayfair Place.

About five fire trucks responded to the call and traffic is currently blocked off on River Avenue from Donald Street to Mayfair Place.

There’s no word if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

River blocked from Donald to Mayfair due to a fire. Turn south on Donald and take your first right on Bell, then Clarke, to get around the incident. #traffic #Winnipeg — Justine Routhier (@JustineRouthier) August 27, 2018