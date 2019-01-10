Wellington Crescent fire scene under 48-hour watch

Fire crews were called back to the scene of a Wellington Crescent fire early Thursday morning to put out a small flare-up in the rubble.

Firefighters were on scene until nearly 11 p.m. Wednesday, putting out hot spots.

READ MORE: Two firefighters injured, dogs killed in Wellington Crescent blaze

The house will remain under a fire watch for the next 48 hours, and thermal imaging cameras are being used to detect any additional hot spots.

Two firefighters were injured – one taken to hospital – while battling the blaze, and two dogs were killed in the fire.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services said the cause of the fire is expected to be under investigation “for some time” and no damages are currently available.

WATCH: Winnipeg fire crews tackle difficult fire on Wellington Crescent