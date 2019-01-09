Accident impacting traffic along Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting that part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is closed because of a multi-vehicle accident.

The closure is roughly halfway between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

According to DriveBC, the accident is 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke and 25 km east of Sicamous. Heavy delays and congestion are expected.

A single-vehicle, alternating detour is available through Three Valley Frontage Road.