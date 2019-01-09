Highway 1
January 9, 2019 8:39 pm
Updated: January 9, 2019 8:43 pm

Accident impacting traffic along Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Griffin Lake webcam along the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., shows traffic backing up because of an accident.

DriveBC
DriveBC is reporting that part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior is closed because of a multi-vehicle accident.

The closure is roughly halfway between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

The location of the accident between Revelstoke and Sicamous.

Google Maps

According to DriveBC, the accident is 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke and 25 km east of Sicamous. Heavy delays and congestion are expected.

An earlier look at traffic confestion

DriveBC

A single-vehicle, alternating detour is available through Three Valley Frontage Road.
