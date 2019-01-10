5 Things To Do

January 10, 2019 6:30 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, January 10, 2019

By Staff Global News
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

1 – Art Deco & Chocolate Tasting Tour
January 12, 10AM
Start: Vogue Theatre, Downtown Vancouver
Forbiddenvancouver.ca

2 – ArtStarts Explores
January 12 11AM
808 Richards Street, Vancouver
Artstarts.com

3 – Port Moody Winter Farmers Market
January 12 10AM-2PM
Port Moody Recreation Complex
Makebakegrow.ca

4 – Comedy for a Cure
January 12 7PM
The Rio Theatre, Vancouver
Riotheatretickets.ca

5 – Nordic Winter Festival
January 13 9AM-2:30PM
Caledonia Nordic Ski Club, Prince George
Tourismpg.com

