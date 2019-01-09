missing person
January 9, 2019 4:16 pm

Nelson House RCMP looking for missing 29-year-old woman

By Online Journalist  Global News
Tanys Lee Hughes

RCMP Manitoba
Nelson House RCMP are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Tanys Lee Hughes, 29, was last seen on Nov. 29 in the northern Manitoba community.

Police say she told her family she was headed to Winnipeg and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hughes is described as 5’4″ with short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red parka and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-326-4452 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ to CRIMES (74637).

