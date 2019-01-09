World
January 9, 2019 3:16 pm

Man accused in crowdfunding scam that raised $400K arrested after missing court

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Prosecutors say viral GoFundMe story was a huge scam

A A

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A homeless veteran charged with engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has been taken into custody in Philadelphia after he failed to make a scheduled court appearance.

Johnny Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday to face charges he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial.

READ MORE: GoFundMe says it refunded people who donated over $400K in alleged scheme involving homeless man

Bobbitt’s lawyer John Keesler says he expected Bobbitt to appear in court.

Philadelphia police say he was apprehended in the city just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: N.J. couple, homeless man charged over ‘fictitious and illegal’ GoFundMe campaign

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbit and the couple raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crowdfunding
crowdfunding scam
GoFundMe
Johnny Bobbitt
Katelyn McClure
Mark D'Amico
new jersey couple crowdfunding scheme

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.