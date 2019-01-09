Alex Rodriguez to headline annual Winnipeg sports dinner

It’s another big coup for the Rady Jewish Community Centre in Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, they unveiled three-time most valuable player and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez as this year’s keynote speaker for the 47th annual Rady JCC Ken Kronson Sports Dinner.

“We are beyond excited to have a first class athlete and person such as Alex Rodriguez coming to Winnipeg and be our keynote speaker,” Sports Dinner Chair Blair Worb said in a media release.

“This year the Rady JCC (YMHA) will celebrate its 100th Anniversary and we feel privileged to have a person like Alex joining us in our special year.”

Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball following the 2016 season after an illustrious 22-year career. He sits fourth on the all-time home run list with 696 round trippers. He’s also a member of the three-thousand hit club and is a 14-time all-star.

The Rady JCC has been able to get some of sports biggest names to speak at their annual dinner over the years. Rodriguez follows in the footsteps of NFL quarterback Eli Manning who was last year’s keynote speaker. Bobby Hull, Mickey Mantle, Bob Costas, Mike Ditka, Scotty Bowman, Phil Esposito, Pete Rose, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Cal Ripken Jr. are just a few of the big names to attend the event over the years.

The event raises funds for under-privileged children, scholarships and subsidies for families in need, and seniors and special needs programming.

Tickets are now on sale for the dinner which will take place on June 18 at the RBC Convention Centre.

