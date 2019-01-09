Alex Rodriguez to headline annual Winnipeg sports dinner

It’s another big coup for the Rady Jewish Community Centre in Winnipeg.
On Wednesday, they unveiled three-time most valuable player and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez as this year’s keynote speaker for the 47th annual Rady JCC Ken Kronson Sports Dinner.
“We are beyond excited to have a first class athlete and person such as Alex Rodriguez coming to Winnipeg and be our keynote speaker,” Sports Dinner Chair Blair Worb said in a media release.
“This year the Rady JCC (YMHA) will celebrate its 100th Anniversary and we feel privileged to have a person like Alex joining us in our special year.”
Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball following the 2016 season after an illustrious 22-year career. He sits fourth on the all-time home run list with 696 round trippers. He’s also a member of the three-thousand hit club and is a 14-time all-star.
The Rady JCC has been able to get some of sports biggest names to speak at their annual dinner over the years. Rodriguez follows in the footsteps of NFL quarterback Eli Manning who was last year’s keynote speaker. Bobby Hull, Mickey Mantle, Bob Costas, Mike Ditka, Scotty Bowman, Phil Esposito, Pete Rose, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Cal Ripken Jr. are just a few of the big names to attend the event over the years.
The event raises funds for under-privileged children, scholarships and subsidies for families in need, and seniors and special needs programming.
Tickets are now on sale for the dinner which will take place on June 18 at the RBC Convention Centre.
Past Keynote Speakers
1973 Bobby Hull, Karl Kassulke, Don Shula
1974 Marvin Milkes, Jim Bouton
1975 Normie Kwong, Mickey Mantle
1976 Rudy Pilous, Jesse Owens
1977 Danny Gallivan, Leo E. Durocher
1978 Emmett L. Ashford, John Havlicek
1979 Mickey Mantle, Rollie Miles, Billy Martin, Whitey Ford
1980 Graham Leggat, Bud Grant
1981 Don Cherry, Steve Stone
1982 Tom Gorman, Frank Gifford
1983 Art Holst, Terry Bradshaw
1984 George Blanda, Bart Starr
1985 “Boom Boom” Geoffrion, Johnny Bench
1986 Bob Costas, Mike Ditka
1987 Roy Firestone, Doug Flutie
1988 Dennis Hull, Ron Luciano
1989 Sherry Bassin, Dan Dierdorf
1990 Larry Csonka
1991 Angella Issajenko, Bob Knight
1992 Jim Valvano
1993 Jay Johnstone, Jimmy Piersall
1994 Eli Zaret, Denny McLain
1995 Art Donovan
1996 Jim Bouton, Dennis Hull
1997 Sparky Anderson, Sherry Bassin
1998 Mark Levy
1999 Jerry Tarkanian, Darryl Dawkins
2000 Rubin “Hurricane” Carter
2001 Roy Firestone
2002 Leigh Steinberg
2003 Dan Hampton
2004 Phil Esposito
2005 Scotty Bowman
2006 Pete Rose
2007 Warren Moon
2008 Chris Berman
2009 Peyton Manning
2010 Cal Ripken Jr.
2011 Joe Montana
2012 Mark Messier
2013 Drew Brees
2014 Earvin “Magic” Johnson
2015 Jets Roundtable – Paul Maurice, Kevin Cheveldayoff, Mark Chipman and NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly
2016 Dan Marino
2017 Teemu Selänne
2018 Eli Manning
