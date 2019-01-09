Quinte West men accused of theft from vehicle in Brighton

Two Quinte West men face charges in the alleged theft of a purse from a vehicle in Brighton last fall.

Northumberland OPP launched an investigation on Sept. 15, 2018, after a resident in Brighton reported a purse containing her wallet was stolen sometime overnight from her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway.

READ MORE: Quinte West OPP searching for man allegedly involved in debit card fraud

On Tuesday, Peterborough/Northumberland OPP Community Street Crime Units and Northumberland OPP arrested and charged two Quinte West men in connection to the theft.

Aaron Davenport, 20, and Steven Courneyea, 21, are both charged with theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of a credit card and unauthorized use of a credit card.

READ MORE: Brighton man dies of injuries in crash in Quinte West

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 30.