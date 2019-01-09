Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner’s 2018 election campaign finances total nearly $120K

Financial statements show Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner spent more on his campaign than the three other party leaders in the 2018 provincial election.

The Guelph MPP spent $119,846, which is actually $15,000 less than he spent on his 2014 campaign that resulted in a third-place finish.

READ MORE: Mike Schreiner sworn in as first-ever Green Party member of Ontario legislature

Among Schreiner’s largest expenses was $47,000 for advertising and $13,000 for brochures.

Premier Doug Ford’s campaign spent just under $67,000, NDP leader Andrea Horwath claimed $101,000 in expenses and former Liberal leader and premier Kathleen Wynne spent $92,000.

Locally, Ray Ferraro, who finished in second place for the Progressive Conservatives, spent just over $25,000.

The NDP’s Aggie Mlynarz, who finished in third, has not filed her financial statements, according to Elections Ontario.

READ MORE: Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie meets with Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park

“Any candidates that do not file will be ineligible to run as a candidate in any election up to and including the next general election,” Elections Ontario said in an email on Wednesday afternoon.

Sly Castaldi, who ran for the Liberals in Guelph, filed almost $78,000 in expenses.