When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast recap — Fatherhood and Parkinson’s

In this episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast, you will meet my nine-year-old son Henry, hear his infectious laugh and find out the one burning question he has about Parkinson’s. I think Henry might just want a normal Dad, not one with Parkinson’s, though my co-host Niki Reitmayer and my wife Rebecca try to convince me otherwise.

On Saturdays, Henry and I go on adventures. We hang out, run errands, laugh, talk, and just spend time together. Father-son time means even more for me since my Parkinson’s diagnosis. I don’t always have the energy or ability to do the things we used to do and that will only get worse over time, so when we get the chance to connect, I relish it.

READ MORE: Don’t blame sugar for kids’ hyperactivity; sugar high is a debunked myth

Parenting is hard regardless if you have Parkinson’s or not. Parky can make things harder, however, it also allows me to demonstrate how I deal with adversity, teaches Henry empathy, the importance of philanthropy, and the value of quality time over quantity time.

You will also hear from fellow father with PD Jonny Acheson about how he talks to his kids about Parkinson’s and how PD has changed how he approaches parenting. Singer-songwriter Emily Chambers was 12 years old when her dad was diagnosed and TeaParky.com creator Michael Chueng was 11. They both talk about what it was like to grow up with a Dad who has Parkinson’s and offer advice to my son Henry.

Wondering how to talk to kids about Parkinson’s? Check this link out: https://www.parkinson.ca/wp-content/uploads/Talking-to-Children.pdf

Follow me, Larry Gifford

Twitter: @ParkinsonsPod

Facebook: Facebook.com/ParkinsonsPod

Instagram: @parkinsonspod

Follow Co-host and Producer Niki Reitmeyer

Twitter: @Niki_Reitmayer

Thank you to Dan Gifford, Tracy Cherry, Jonny Acheson, and…

Emily Chambers. You can check out her music at www.emilychambers.ca and follow her for future alerts about “Shake, Shake, Shake.”

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/emilychambersmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/em_chambers

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emilychambersmusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/em_chambers/

Michael Chueng. Check out his site www.teaparky.com and follow him.

Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/teaparkydotcom/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeaParky/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teaparkydotcom/

And special thanks to my son Henry and to my wife Rebecca Gifford.

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s was selected as one of Apple’s best podcasts of 2018.

We LOVE that you are loving the “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.