January 9, 2019 12:52 pm

Cops say machetes becoming weapon of choice on Winnipeg streets

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: WPS Cst. Rob Carver said officers are encountering machetes more often in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say they’re seeing a troubling trend of machetes increasingly being used as a weapon of choice by local criminals.

At a press briefing Tuesday – in which details of two machete-related crimes were released – police Cst. Rob Carver said he’s seen the number of machetes on the streets increase significantly over the last two years.

“Prior to a couple of years ago, it was fairly rare,” Carver said.

Cst. Rob Carver.

Facebook

“It seems to be a weapon of choice currently by many criminals.

“It’s a very intimidating weapon. You pull out a machete, which is effectively a giant knife. It’s more intimidating than a small knife, and it can certainly do more damage.

“We’ve had some incidences where we have had victims of attacks with a machete and it’s a dangerous, serious weapon.”

WATCH: Machete and meth among items found in Furby Street arrest

