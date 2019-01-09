City receives more than 250 snowplow damage claims for winter of 2017-18

The City of Winnipeg received a couple hundred snowplow damage claims over the course of last winter.

Numbers received from the City show they dealt with 254 claims between Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018 for damage to property and vehicles during snow clearing operations.

The majority of those claims were sent to the private contractors the city employs to remove most of the snow, said City spokesperson Kalen Qually.

“The City’s agreements with the contractors contain a requirement that the contractor take responsibility for their work and respond directly to claims for any damage they may have caused,” said Qually.

When this happens, the person making the claim will be told the claim has been forwarded to a contractor, he added.

For claims involving City equipment, MPI handles vehicle claims while property damage claims are done through the homeowners’ property insurance, said Qually.

“If citizens are unsure about who to contact they are welcome to report any claims to the City via 311.”

