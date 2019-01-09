Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer look like ‘disappointed’ parents during Donald Trump rebuttal

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked like “disappointed” parents during their prime-time rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s border wall speech — at least according to folks on social media watching the coverage.
Standing behind a small podium, the pair fired back at Trump, saying his rhetoric has been “full of misinformation and even malice,” just minutes after the president made his case to the nation for the need of a southern border wall.
Trump and the Democrats have been duelling during a partial government shutdown over his demands for — and their opposition to — $5.7 billion to begin building a border wall with Mexico. However, during their rebuttal, social media users couldn’t help but mock Pelosi and Schumer’s awkward side-by-side stare-down, saying they looked like angry parents trying to school their children.
“We’re not mad, we’re just disappointed,” Adam Weinstein tweeted. “Your father and I are going to take turns talking to you now.”
“Chuck and Nancy look [like] your parents if they just found a bag of weed in your sock drawer when you were in high school,” Justin O’Neil said. “They’re not mad. They’re just disappointed.”
“Son, are you high right now?” reads another.
The pair were also compared to famed 1930 painting American Gothic.
Who doesn’t like a good political meme? Here’s a look at more of the reaction:
–with a file from the Associated Press
