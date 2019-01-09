Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer look like ‘disappointed’ parents during Donald Trump rebuttal

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked like “disappointed” parents during their prime-time rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s border wall speech — at least according to folks on social media watching the coverage.

Standing behind a small podium, the pair fired back at Trump, saying his rhetoric has been “full of misinformation and even malice,” just minutes after the president made his case to the nation for the need of a southern border wall.

Trump and the Democrats have been duelling during a partial government shutdown over his demands for — and their opposition to — $5.7 billion to begin building a border wall with Mexico. However, during their rebuttal, social media users couldn’t help but mock Pelosi and Schumer’s awkward side-by-side stare-down, saying they looked like angry parents trying to school their children.

“We’re not mad, we’re just disappointed,” Adam Weinstein tweeted. “Your father and I are going to take turns talking to you now.”

we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed your father and i are going to take turns talking to you now pic.twitter.com/vpeHCZh6Ou — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 9, 2019

“Chuck and Nancy look [like] your parents if they just found a bag of weed in your sock drawer when you were in high school,” Justin O’Neil said. “They’re not mad. They’re just disappointed.”

Chuck and Nancy look your parents if they just found a bag of weed in your sock drawer when you were in high school. They’re not mad. They’re just disappointed pic.twitter.com/lxT9zcfUNr — Justin O'Neil (@JustinmONeil) January 9, 2019

“Son, are you high right now?” reads another.

The pair were also compared to famed 1930 painting American Gothic.

Chuck and Nancy American Gothic pic.twitter.com/xEIpqU3T1t — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) January 9, 2019

Not sure I'd have picked this American Gothic staging for Chuck and Nancy. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 9, 2019

Who doesn’t like a good political meme? Here’s a look at more of the reaction:

Chuck and Nancy… giving new meaning to a “deer in the headlights.” Yikes. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 9, 2019

Next time chuck and Nancy can’t decide who gets to talk I suggest rock, paper daggers! — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 9, 2019

WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH CHUCK AND NANCY? 😂 They look like complete lunatics in their 'rebuttal' to #TrumpAddress pic.twitter.com/CCkk1pCuKt — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 9, 2019

Chuck and Nancy slaying lewks pic.twitter.com/yxF2K5kD9T — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 9, 2019

