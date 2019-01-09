Police investigating after safe reported stolen from Barrie business

Police are investigating after a safe was reported stolen from a business in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, sometime overnight between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, a business on Bryne Drive was reportedly broken into.

Police say two suspects gained access to the business through the front door. Once inside, officers say the suspects located and removed a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, the suspects drove a Honda CRV.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).