Parking should be free on Granville Island: new poll

What’s the best way to enjoy Granville Island?

It starts with easy and free parking, according to pollster Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.

“If you’re coming from Surrey or other municipalities, you’re more likely to say that you’ll visit more often if you could find it easier to get someplace to park your car,” he said. Some 61 per cent of Metro Vancouverites feel this way, a survey shows.

When it comes to the future of the popular local and tourist destination, survey respondents are almost evenly split on whether the venue should be turned into a pedestrian-only zone.

Granville Island is scrapping all of its free parking stalls this summer.