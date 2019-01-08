Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a woman has critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to O’Connor Drive near St. Clair Avenue East just before 6:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson said the woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious leg injuries, but her condition got worse after she arrived in hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. The spokesperson said there was no update on possible charges.

Investigators from the traffic services unit closed the immediate area for several hours in other to gather evidence.

Update:

– @TrafficServices has advised that the female pedestrian's injuries are life threatening.

-Road closures expected to remain in effect for an extended period while our traffic recon' team investigates.

Please use an alternate route.@TPS54Div #GO47172^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 9, 2019