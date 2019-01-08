Rockets to host Everett Silvertips on Wednesday

How good are this season’s crop of Kelowna Rockets? We’ll find out in roughly 24 hours.

This month, the Rockets will face the WHL’s two best teams: the league-leading Prince Albert Raiders and the second-best Everett Silvertips.

On Wednesday evening, Everett (31-8-1-1) will visit Prospera Place. The Silvertips lead the Western Conference with 64 points, 26 more than Kelowna (17-18-3-1, 38 pts.).

Prince Albert (35-4-0-1), which has piled up 71 points out of a possible 80, will visit Prospera Place on Saturday, January 19th.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the second of four this season. Kelowna lost 2-1 in Everett to the U.S. Division leaders on Nov. 24. Kelowna will visit Everett on Jan. 18, then host the Silvertips on Feb. 15 to close out the regular-season series.

“We have to play an A game against Everett and work at their level,” Rockets head coach Adam Foote said of playing the Silvertips, who are 8-1-0-1 in their past 10 games. “They’re a team that doesn’t stop working, shift in and shift out.”

The Rockets, meanwhile, are 5-3-1-1 in their past 10.

This past weekend, the Rockets were winless in two games, falling 2-1 in a shootout to Prince George on Friday, then 4-3 to Kamloops on Saturday. The Blazers scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot with 1:20 left in the game.

After Wednesday’s game, Kelowna will trek north to Prince George (13-21-1-2) for back-to-back weekend games against the Cougars.

Following that, Kelowna will host Moose Jaw (21-9-5-1) next Wednesday, then visit Everett on Friday, Jan. 18, and host Prince Albert on Saturday, Jan. 19.