Sir John A. Macdonald’s birthday brings with it legacy question

Sir John A. Macdonald’s birthday is on Friday, and that raises questions as to how he should be remembered.

Canada’s first prime minister was born on Jan. 11, 1815, in Glasgow, Scotland, but of course, he has long been associated with the city of Kingston.

READ MORE: ‘Statues are not history’: considering the removal of Sir John A. Macdonald

The city continues to get input on how Macdonald’s legacy should be reflected locally, and his legacy comes into question as his birthday approaches. Yes, he was a Father of Confederation, a nation builder. But also, he was the architect of residential schools.

“We’ve been busy engaging on this issue and certainly encouraging community dialogue and discussion about the entire legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald, both the good and the bad,” said Bryan Paterson, Kingston’s mayor.

WATCH: Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Montreal vandalized again

The Macdonald Legacy Project, which launched in September, has so far received 55 submissions online and another 50 in person. The city will continue to take submissions until late fall.

Laurel Claus-Johnson, a member of the Katarokwi Grandmothers Council, says that while you can’t rewrite history, you can add to it and you can flesh out what’s been missing.

“I think that’s a vanguard myself, adding and making it better and making it fuller and advising and using your own integrity on how you go forward and say things because we own our words and our actions.”

WATCH: Victoria mayor apologizes for handling of MacDonald statue eviction

Yet in regards to what has become an almost yearly tradition, Claus-Johnson says that defacing statues of Macdonald, like the one in Kingston City Park, isn’t the way to go.