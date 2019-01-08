Prime Minister Trudeau to hold public town hall meeting at University of Regina

Regina residents will have a chance to speak with the Prime Minister of Canada Thursday night.

Justin Trudeau is holding a public town hall meeting at the University of Regina, offering people the chance to discuss ways to better strengthen the economy.

Trudeau has been hosting town halls across the country since 2017, hearing directly from Canadians on how jobs are created, strengthening the middle class and establishing more opportunities.

One topic expected to be at the forefront is the carbon tax, with Saskatchewan choosing to fight against it.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe has a been advocating strongly against some of the policies being put forward by the federal government, which he sees as “harmful” to the Saskatchewan economy.

“An unstable regulatory environment is being created by bills like [Bill] C-69, the ‘no more pipeline bill,’ as we refer to it, as well as a clean fuel standard and layering on Bill C-48 which is the tanker ban that killed the Northern Gateway project,” Moe said.

“This unstable regulatory environment and the addition of a carbon tax is problematic for us.”

Moe confirmed he won’t be meeting with Trudeau, however, saying he is busy with previous personal commitments.

Doors open at 5 p.m. inside the Kinesiology Building. The official start is 7 p.m.

An RSVP can be made on Ralph Goodale’s website, but won’t guarantee access to the event.

Admission will be on a first come, first served basis.