Liberals told to build universal daycare if they’re truly a ‘feminist government’

OTTAWA – A prominent Canadian feminist says if the federal Liberals were the feminist government they say, they would be trying harder to build a universal daycare system to help more women into the workforce.

Brock University’s Kate Bezanson argues a self-declared “feminist government” should consider doing more and faster toward a universal system that could quickly boost women’s participation in the labour force.

The federal treasury is set to dole out $7.5 billion over a decade to help fund child-care spaces across the country, and the government has issued invitations to an event Wednesday with the minister in charge of the file.

Firm promises of transfers to the provinces are only good for three years, after which new funding deals must be signed.

Bezanson argues all the work the Liberals plan to tout could be undone after this fall’s election.

Her paper, published in the most recent issue of the Journal of Law and Equity, says the Liberals should do with child-care spending what they have done with affordable-housing money and lock in the spending so a future government can’t cancel it.