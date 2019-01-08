Seasonal flu targeting children under 15 in Manitoba

The flu going around Manitoba this season appears to be targeting children under the age of 15, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Bunmi Fatoye said it’s due to the type of flu circulating — last seasons type of flu was targeting people over the age of 65.

“We’re seeing younger people affected,” she said. “Those who have tested positive have been under the age of 15 in Manitoba.”

According to the latest numbers, 512 Manitobans have been hit with the bug so far this season. Of those, 93 needed to be hospitalized and five died.

Dr. Fatoye said the flu shot is proving to be quite effective, though official stats likely won’t be available until the end of the season.

“This year we have a good match between the circulating strain and the vaccine strain,” she said. “Which theoretically means the vaccine is effective.”

Dr. Fatoye said getting immunized is the best way to protect yourself from the virus.

“No, it’s not 100 per cent, but it’s still the best we have.”

The WRHA says 20 per cent of the population in Manitoba got the flu shot, which is consistent with years past.

