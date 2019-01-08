Volunteers needed for Salvation Army pilot project

The Central Okanagan Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for a pilot project regarding low-income individuals and families.

The project will be a food reclamation program that, according to the Salvation Army, will enhance their food-bank services and also reduce food waste. The project will be in partnership with FoodMesh, a Food Exchange Network that matches surplus food to charities and local grocers.

READ MORE: Salvation Army serves up Christmas dinner to 1,400 people in DTES

Organizers say the program will provide The Salvation Army with access to groceries that are still safe to consume but can no longer be displayed in the store. The donations of meat, dairy, frozen food, produce, fruit, canned and dry goods will be transported from local grocers to The Salvation Army food bank and distributed as quickly as possible to those in need.

“We’ve been blessed with this opportunity,” said Sonia Withers, Central Okanagan Salvation Army community ministries coordinator. “This concept has been on the table for years and we’re thrilled that FoodMesh and local grocers have come alongside us to make it happen.”

“Pilot projects that have run in other communities over the past year have proven to be a huge success and we’re optimistic that it will continue to grow, but we need the community to get involved. We provide support to 100-150 families every week and we’re thrilled at the prospect of being able to help even more.”

READ MORE: London Salvation Army surpasses Christmas Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army says it will need a minimum of four volunteers, Monday through Saturday, for tasks such as kitchen gleaning, sorting/recycling, distribution, as well as drivers for pick-up and delivery of the donations. These roles would require a three-hour commitment.

An information session will take place on Wednesday, January 16, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Community Life Centre, 200 Rutland Road South, Kelowna. To sign-up, call 250-860-2329 extension 333 or email volunteer@kelsa.ca.