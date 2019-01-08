Lethbridge announces curbside recycling updates, blue bins to arrive by spring

In a matter of months, all Lethbridge residents will be seeing blue bins arrive at their doors. The size of the bin each community member receives, however, will be up to them.

“We are offering the residents the opportunity to select the size of the cart that they’re going to be using during the launching of the program,” said Joel Sanchez, waste and recycling services manager with the City of Lethbridge.

READ MORE: 1st phase of Lethbridge curbside recycling collects 34,000 kg of recyclable material

The city announced on Tuesday that it will be offering all residents two size options when it comes to recycling: a 360-litre bin that can hold approximately five bags of garbage, or a smaller 240-litre bin, which instead holds three.

Since collection dates run only once every two weeks, however, Sanchez said most of the 900 residents who took part in the trial period opted for the larger cart.

“Based on phase one, we’ve been delivering these services for almost 10 months now and [the] majority of residents who were a part of this phase have decided to choose the big size,” Sanchez said.

“I would say about 10 per cent opted to downsize, but the rest wanted to keep the larger cart.”

WATCH: In five months, Lethbridge curbside recycling collects 34K kg of material (November, 2018)

On Tuesday, the city also announced the launch of their new website, which residents are urged to visit before Feb. 15 to select the size of cart they would like.

If residents decide not to choose, the larger 360-litre bin will be delivered by default.

READ MORE: Lethbridge’s curbside recycling pilot spurs feedback from city residents

The new website will also feature elements to better inform residents about the importance of the program, as well as extensive lists that highlight what can and cannot be placed in the bins.

“We want to make emphasis that the quality is number one priority for us, and all the materials included in the in list are what we’re going to be able to send to markets and to recycle,” Sanchez said.

“Over the last 10 months, the pilot project has collected almost 50,000 kg of material, with 85 per cent of that being recyclable, so the program has been going very well so far.”

Residents will also be seeing an additional $7 charge on their monthly utility bill starting in April, whether they choose a large or small bin. Officials say that money will help cover a portion of the fees associated with the Curbside Recycling Program.

Although the city isn’t providing a firm launch date for the full rollout, Sanchez said all residents can expect to receive their bins early this spring.