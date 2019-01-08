Canada
Guelph to receive $3M for transit projects from Ontario gas tax fund

Matt Carty

A Guelph Transit bus loading passengers in Guelph, Ont., on July 10, 2014.

Guelph is receiving just over $3 million from the province’s gas tax fund.

The Ontario government is doling out $364 million to 107 municipalities across the province, according to a news release.

The province said the funding can only go towards public transit projects like upgrading infrastructure, buying vehicles, increasing accessibility, adding more routes or extending service.

Guelph received $2.9 million last year, which was used to replace its aging transit fleet.

“We are investing in public transit to make it a more convenient travel option and to attract more riders,” said Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek.

“More public transit will cut through gridlock and get people moving.”

The province said the program provides municipalities with two cents per litre from provincial gas tax revenues.

Toronto received the largest slice of the gas tax pie with almost $185 million in funding.

