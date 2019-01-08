RCMP seek suspects in Norway House armed robbery

RCMP in Norway House are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a local business Dec. 29.

Police said two men – one armed with a long gun – entered the Norway House business and demanded money. The third man is believed to be the ‘lookout’.

Thanks to help from the public, two of the suspects have been identified, while the third remains unknown.

Tyler Ray Muswagon and Brendan Keith Muswagon, both 25, are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public.

They’re both wanted by RCMP on charges including armed robbery, disguise with intent, and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Norway House #rcmpmb looking for 3 males involved in Dec 29 robbery @ a business. Tyler Muswagon (25) & Brendon Muswagon (25), are both wanted on warrants for Robbery w firearm & other charges. Considered armed & dangerous. Have info or know the ID of the 3rd male? 204-359-6483 pic.twitter.com/2e7mMhQkZR — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 8, 2019

Anyone with information that could help identify the third man is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

