RCMP seek suspects in Norway House armed robbery
RCMP in Norway House are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery that took place at a local business Dec. 29.
Police said two men – one armed with a long gun – entered the Norway House business and demanded money. The third man is believed to be the ‘lookout’.
Thanks to help from the public, two of the suspects have been identified, while the third remains unknown.
Tyler Ray Muswagon and Brendan Keith Muswagon, both 25, are considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public.
They’re both wanted by RCMP on charges including armed robbery, disguise with intent, and failing to comply with a recognizance.
Anyone with information that could help identify the third man is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
