Parry Sound man charged with sexual assault: police

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Parry Sound, police say.

According to West Parry Sound OPP, on Jan. 4 at around 11 p.m., an assault was reported in the Railway Avenue area.

Police say 34-year-old Kyle Butler was arrested and charged with sexual assault, assault, two counts of uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, uttering threats causing damage or injury to an animal, forcible confinement and unlawfully dwelling in a house.

According to police, the accused was released on bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Jan. 17.