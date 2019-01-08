Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store destroyed by overnight fire

Flames lit up the night sky in a small town southeast of Edmonton, where an overnight fire destroyed a hotel and bar.

The Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store, as well as the attached Doghouse Tavern, burned down early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out late Monday night. Wyatt O’Donnell, a volunteer firefighter from the nearby town of Rosalind, said he headed over to Daysland to see if he could be of help.

O’Donnell said it was a difficult fire to contain due to the cold temperature. Thankfully, there were hydrants nearby, he said, and O’Donnell credits those hydrants with saving the surrounding buildings, including a credit union next door.

The hotel, however, was lost. The fire was large with shooting flames and smoke billowing into the air.

The cause of the fire is not known. Global News is working to find out more about what happened.

Daysland is about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and as of the 2016 federal census, was home to 824 people.

— More to come…