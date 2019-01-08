Canada
January 8, 2019 1:10 pm

Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store destroyed by overnight fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

An overnight fire destroyed a hotel and bar in the small town of Daysland, Alta.

Flames lit up the night sky in a small town southeast of Edmonton, where an overnight fire destroyed a hotel and bar.

The Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store, as well as the attached Doghouse Tavern, burned down early Tuesday morning.

The Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store, as well as the attached Doghouse Tavern, burned to the ground early Tuesday morning in Daysland, Alta., on Jan. 8, 2019.

The fire broke out late Monday night. Wyatt O’Donnell, a volunteer firefighter from the nearby town of Rosalind, said he headed over to Daysland to see if he could be of help.

O’Donnell said it was a difficult fire to contain due to the cold temperature. Thankfully, there were hydrants nearby, he said, and O’Donnell credits those hydrants with saving the surrounding buildings, including a credit union next door.

The hotel, however, was lost. The fire was large with shooting flames and smoke billowing into the air.

The Daysland Hotel and Liquor Store, as well as the attached Doghouse Tavern, burned to the ground early Tuesday morning in Daysland, Alta., on Jan. 8, 2019.

The cause of the fire is not known. Global News is working to find out more about what happened.

Daysland is about 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and as of the 2016 federal census, was home to 824 people.

— More to come…

