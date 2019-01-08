Justin Trudeau doppelganger spotted on popular Afghan singing TV show

A doppelganger of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spotted on a popular Afghan TV talent show and the uncanny resemblance has gained the singing contestant some internet fame.

Abdul Salam Maftoon is a musician and a contestant on Afghan Star, a show that boasts itself as the No. 1 “musical talent program in Afghanistan.” The show appears to be similar to popular U.S. show The Voice, where contestants vie for a singing title.

Salam Maftoon has survived several elimination rounds in the show’s 14th season, but the man may soon be better-known for his resemblance to the Canadian prime minister after being dubbed “Salam Trudeau” and “Afghan Trudeau,” according to Afghanistan’s Khaama Press.

According to the news agency, Salam Maftoon is a traditional singer and a music student from Badakhshan province. He also features a thick head of hair and full eyebrows, apparently very similar to Trudeau’s looks.

“@Afghan_Star TV Show contestant #Salam Maftoon, folk vocalist, became more popular as he looks so much like Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau,” reads a tweet.

“This guy looks exactly like Trudeau. If (sic) rattles my brain,” reads another.

“Salam Maftoon Afghan singer looks a lot like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fans and followers are surprised at the resemblance,” another commented.

It’s unclear if Salam Maftoon sports colourful socks and enjoys going for shirtless jogs that lead to photobombing beach weddings. As of Tuesday, “Afghan Trudeau” had survived another round of eliminations on Afghan Star.