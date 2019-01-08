Peterborough police Festive RIDE campaign leads to two impaired driving arrests

Peterborough Police Service made two impaired driving arrests during their recent Festive RIDE campaign.

During the campaign from late November to early January, officers stopped and checked 2,325 vehicles within the City of Peterborough, village of Lakefield and Cavan Monaghan Township.

“We would like to thank all those citizens that made the right choice over the holidays and did not get behind the wheel impaired,” said traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson.

One arrest occurred on Dec. 29 around 11:55 p.m. during a RIDE checkpoint at George Street. Police say officers smelled alcohol on a driver’s breath. Police say a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while driving.

Kyle DeMara, 37, of Bloor Street, Toronto, was arrested and charged with driving over 80 mg. He was also served with an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 15.

Another arrest occurred on Dec. 30 around 2:45 a.m. at a RIDE checkpoint on Ashburnham Drive.

Brent J. Franklin, 46, of Christie Lake, Perth, was arrested and charged with driving over 80 mg.

He was also served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Peterborough court on Jan. 15.

