Crime
January 8, 2019 10:33 am

Belleville police looking for man they say fled $480 cab bill

By Online Reporter  Global News

Police claim a man refused to pay a $480 taxi bill after he hailed a cab from Toronto to Belleville.

File / Global News
A A

Police are on the lookout for a man they claim didn’t pay a cab driver who took him to Belleville from Toronto.

On Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m., police say Shane McFarland, a 37-year-old Belleville man, took a cab ride from Toronto to an address on Crestview Avenue in Belleville.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after Saskatoon cab driver assaulted and robbed

Police say McFarland left the taxi without paying the $480 bill and then fled the area before police could arrive.

Belleville police have yet to find McFarland and are looking to arrest him for transportation fraud.

According to a police news release, there is also an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a break and enter and breaching his recognizance of bail.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about McFarland’s whereabouts to contact Const. McInroy at jmcinroy@police.belleville.on.ca or Quinte CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIPS.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belleville
Belleville cab
break and enter belleville
Cab
Crestview Belleville
Kingston
Shane McFarland
taxi Belleville
Toronto
Toronto Taxi
wanted man Belleville

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.