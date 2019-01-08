Belleville police looking for man they say fled $480 cab bill

Police are on the lookout for a man they claim didn’t pay a cab driver who took him to Belleville from Toronto.

On Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m., police say Shane McFarland, a 37-year-old Belleville man, took a cab ride from Toronto to an address on Crestview Avenue in Belleville.

Police say McFarland left the taxi without paying the $480 bill and then fled the area before police could arrive.

Belleville police have yet to find McFarland and are looking to arrest him for transportation fraud.

According to a police news release, there is also an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a break and enter and breaching his recognizance of bail.

Belleville police are asking anyone with information about McFarland’s whereabouts to contact Const. McInroy at jmcinroy@police.belleville.on.ca or Quinte CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIPS.