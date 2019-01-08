London Comic Con finds new home in the downtown core

As London Comic Con gears up for its sixth year, it seems a change of venue is in order.

This fall, pop culture and sci-fi enthusiasts will make their way to the London Convention Centre for two days of celebrity talks, photo ops, comics and collectibles.

“We’re feeling great about this move,” said Andrew Kitt, president of London Comic Con. “The venue is fantastic and now we have a consistency in dates.”

“The first weekend of October can now be known as the home of London Comic Con.”

The event will now be a permanent fixture at the site for the next several years, Kitt said. He added that after five years, it was time to switch to a venue that could better suit their needs.

“The convention centre has digital displays which will work well with our interactive app,” Kitt said. “Fans are going to be able to program their own weekend so that they don’t miss any of the action.”

“Anyone who’s been to London comic-con knows there’s about a dozen things happening all at once,” he said.

The convention centre is located at 300 York St., right in the city’s downtown, something Kitt said is ideal for bus routes, hotels, and accessibility.

London Comic Con will take place Oct. 5 and 6.