Inaugural ‘Indigi-Con’ could become annual event

Oneida Nation of the Thames, about half an hour’s drive southwest of London, played host to the first Indigi-Con on Sunday.

Indigi-Con is the brainchild of Kira Flynn and Ira Timothy, a comic book fan who created the event partly because the only Indigenous comic book characters he had seen reinforce negative stereotypes.

“We created Indigenous Con for Indigenous people. It’s important that we have it in their own backyard and not in a major city so they can get up and have something they can call their own and something they can be a part of,” said Timothy.

The Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians have published their own double-sided education comic, featuring Indigenous heroes.

Timothy was inspired to organize the event for young First Nations people, because of how much he’s enjoyed cosplaying at bigger conventions.

Organizers believe the event was a success and look forward to making Indigi-Con an annual event.

