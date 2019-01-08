Man drives into Toronto Porsche dealership after breakup with girlfriend: police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after he drove into a Porsche dealership late Monday because he was “having a bad day” following a breakup with his girlfriend.

Police said they received a call just before 11 p.m. for reports of a car that had driven through a window of a Porsche dealership at Parliament and Front streets.

When officers arrived, they located a car that had been driven through the front window of the dealership.

READ MORE: Woman accused of stalking man, sending more than 159K text messages after single date

Police said the driver was then seen vandalizing cars inside of the dealership.

When officers questioned him, he reportedly told them he was having a bad day because of an earlier breakup with his girlfriend and decided to crash into the dealership.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5000 and numerous Highway Traffic Act offences.

READ MORE: A woman’s ex sent her an $1,800 invoice when they broke up

Police said the damage to the window is valued around $15,000 to $20,000.

Damage to the vehicles inside of the dealership is valued at an additional $50,000 to $70,000.

No one was injured in the incident.