Bill Kelly: Canada’s complex China problem

It’s becoming more clear that the United States’ request for Canada to detain Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou had less to do with alleged Iranian embargo infractions and more to do with the Trump administration using the arrest as leverage against the Chinese in an ongoing tariff war.

The irony here is that the Americans, who requested the arrest, have backed away from the process and let Canada take the heat, which has cooled trade talks between the Canadians and the Chinese and led to the unwarranted arrest of Canadians in China.

This latest diplomatic quagmire has impeded Canada’s desire to build stronger economic ties with the Chinese, who boast the second largest economy in the world.

But, as Canada explores a possible trade deal with China, we need to listen to our international security partners, and their dire warnings about the Chinese.

The Five Eyes, the five-nation security alliance that monitors terrorism and security threats, is vehemently opposed to Chinese tech giant Huawei participating in the next generation 5G network and, so far, Canada is the only member country that hasn’t acknowledged the potential danger of such a move.

Of course, the Chinese government denies any allegations that it gets confidential data from Huawei, but instead of taking the Chinese at their word, Canada must listen to our security allies.

By all means, let’s pursue trade agreements with the Chinese, but not at the cost of our national security.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.