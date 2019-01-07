Talk to the Experts
January 7, 2019 6:08 pm

Jan. 12 – City Centre Health Edmonton Chiropractic

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

City Centre Health will be on 630 CHED's Talk to the Experts this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: City Centre Health
Do you suffer from issues in your neck, shoulders, low back, hands or feet? Do symptoms like burning, tingling, numbness or sharp jabbing pain keep you from enjoying your life?

This weekend on Talk to the Experts, City Centre Health talks about how they detect the cause and give you natural solutions for conditions such as: peripheral neuropathy, neck and back pain, sciatica, disc degeneration, headaches, poor posture and more!

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

