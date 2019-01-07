Edmonton Christmas tree pickup begins this week

The City of Edmonton will start picking up natural Christmas trees on Wednesday.

In a news release, the city said all trees will be picked up by the end of January, but not necessarily on residents’ usual garbage collection day.

Anyone putting their tree out for collection is asked to have it on the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents are also asked to remove all ornaments, tinsel, garlands, nails, screws and tree stands so that trees are acceptable for composting.

Extra-large trees should be cut into two-metre segments. All trees must be unbagged and the city asked residents to place the tree next to the home’s garbage bags.

Natural trees can also be taken to community recycling depots and eco stations free of charge until Jan. 31.

Last year, over 10,300 natural trees were picked up in the city of Edmonton. The trees are chipped and composted at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre and the chips are used to make compost for horticulture, agriculture and land reclamation, the city said.

The Reuse Centre will accept artificial trees for donation if they are still in good shape, in a box and include all parts.

If an artificial tree is not in good condition, the city said to put it out for regular garbage collection. The tree should be packaged in bags less than four feet in length.