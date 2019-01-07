Manitobans lacing up to represent Canada in speed skating internationals

A number of Manitoba speed skaters are set to represent Canada in international competitions.

Clandeboye’s Alexa Scott was crowned the Canadian junior long track champion at Saturday’s qualifiers in Calgary.

Scott’s performance – which earned her gold medals in all four distances that contribute to the overall championship title – means a spot on the national team at February’s World Juniors in Baselga di Piné, Italy.

“This has been my goal all season and it went even better than my expectations,” said Scott.

“I had a breakthrough in my times at a competition earlier this year, and it was reassuring to see that it wasn’t a fluke.

“I want to keep building going into the World Junior Championships so I can continue to make strides in improving my time.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg speed skater named to 2018 Olympic team

Some Winnipeg skaters may have also punched their tickets to an international event over the weekend.

Heather McLean and Jeff Neufeld’s winning results at the Olympic Oval in Calgary mean they have a chance to represent Canada at the World Single Distance Championships in Inzell, Germany.

Winnipeg’s Tyson Langelaar also has a shot with a second-place finish in the men’s 1,500m.

The skaters who will officially represent Canada at the World Championships will be announced in the coming weeks.

WATCH: Five-time Winnipeg Olympian talks to girls about speed skating and confidence