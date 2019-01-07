Quebec’s devastating 1998 ice storm was this week, 21 years ago

Twenty-one years ago, Quebecers across the province were forced from their homes after losing power for over 30 days because of the intense ice storm raging outside.

READ MORE: Quebecers still have vivid memories of 1998 ice storm on 20th anniversary

Nearly five million Canadians in southeastern Quebec, eastern Ontario and parts of the Maritimes were battered by three successive waves of freezing rain between Jan. 5 and 10, 1998.

WATCH BELOW: Memories of 1998 ice storm remain vivid

Even the metal towers that held up Hydro-Quebec’s grids collapsed under the weight of the 100 millimetres or so of freezing rain that left everything coated in ice.

READ MORE: New rules for wood burning appliances in Montreal, two decades after ice storm

Many Quebecers remember that time as the “Storm of the Century,” causing about $3 billion in damage.

WATCH BELOW: “It was quite simply unsafe to come outside”: remembering the ‘Storm of the Century’

At least 30 deaths were attributed to the onslaught, and the Canadian military was called in to assist in the days that followed.

The Canadian Red Cross opened about 300 shelters and provided emergency aid during the storm.

READ MORE: A $12.5M out-of-court settlement reached from 1998 Quebec ice storm for expenses

Do you remember where you were during the 1998 ice storm?