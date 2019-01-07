Quebec’s devastating 1998 ice storm was this week, 21 years ago

Twenty-one years ago, Quebecers across the province were forced from their homes after losing power for over 30 days because of the intense ice storm raging outside.
Nearly five million Canadians in southeastern Quebec, eastern Ontario and parts of the Maritimes were battered by three successive waves of freezing rain between Jan. 5 and 10, 1998.
Even the metal towers that held up Hydro-Quebec’s grids collapsed under the weight of the 100 millimetres or so of freezing rain that left everything coated in ice.
Many Quebecers remember that time as the “Storm of the Century,” causing about $3 billion in damage.
At least 30 deaths were attributed to the onslaught, and the Canadian military was called in to assist in the days that followed.
The Canadian Red Cross opened about 300 shelters and provided emergency aid during the storm.
Nearly five million Canadians in southeastern Quebec, eastern Ontario and parts of the Maritimes were battered by three successive waves of freezing rain between Jan. 5 and 10.
Montrealers relax in a shelter, which sleeps 200, in a school gymnasium in Montreal on Friday, January 9, 1998.
Hydro workers prepare equipment to replace downed transmission towers in St. Sebastien, Quebec, after an ice storm knocked out power to nearly 900,000 people in the province in 1998.
Cpl. Chris Mckee (centre) along with other members of the Royal Canadian Dragoons clear branches from roads in the east end of Ottawa after a devastating ice storm struck eastern Ontario and parts of Quebec in 1998.
Pedestrians make their way past broken branches as clean-up operations begin in Montreal following an ice storm in 1998.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces walk to their headquarters in Westmount on January 9, 1998, after the ice storm of 1998.
Residents get out the shovels in Montreal Saturday to get rid of five days worth of freezing rain and snow following the ice storm of 1998.
Memories of the great ice storm of 1998 in Ontario and Quebec.
