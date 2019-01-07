One dead, OPP investigating after two vehicles fall through ice on Mississippi Lake

Officers from the Lanark County OPP say a man is dead and one was sent to hospital after two vehicles fell through the ice in Mississippi Lake on Sunday.

Police say that at 3:45 a.m., a passenger vehicle was reported to have fallen through the ice near Craig Shore, a town 15 km southwest of Carleton Place. Officers found an ATV which was partially submerged with its lights still on.

While officers were searching for people involved with the ATV, they discovered another vehicle had fallen through the ice, a Volkswagen passenger vehicle.

Police say the Volkswagen was the subject of the original call and it became the focus of a fatal collision investigation.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of a 31-year-old man from the area.

Another adult male was able to escape from the car and was transported to hospital for treatment for hypothermia. The three people involved with the ATV are all safe and accounted for.

OPP says the two incidents are separate except for their proximity.

Police are still investigating the circumstances as to how the vehicles ended up in the water but are warning people to be wary on the ice. Police say there are many factors in determining whether ice is safe to be on and it may not be as safe think as people think.