Canada
January 7, 2019 11:21 am

One dead, OPP investigating after two vehicles fall through ice on Mississippi Lake

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The OPP Lanark County detachment are investigating the death of a man after two vehicles fell through the ice on Mississippi Lake on Sunday.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

Officers from the Lanark County OPP say a man is dead and one was sent to hospital after two vehicles fell through the ice in Mississippi Lake on Sunday.

Police say that at 3:45 a.m., a passenger vehicle was reported to have fallen through the ice near Craig Shore, a town 15 km southwest of Carleton Place. Officers found an ATV which was partially submerged with its lights still on.

READ MORE: Man dead after snowmobile collides with steel dock in Gravenhurst: OPP


Story continues below

While officers were searching for people involved with the ATV, they discovered another vehicle had fallen through the ice, a Volkswagen passenger vehicle.

Police say the Volkswagen was the subject of the original call and it became the focus of a fatal collision investigation.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of a 31-year-old man from the area.

Another adult male was able to escape from the car and was transported to hospital for treatment for hypothermia. The three people involved with the ATV are all safe and accounted for.

READ MORE: Driver dies of injuries in Highway 115 crash in Peterborough: OPP

OPP says the two incidents are separate except for their proximity.

Police are still investigating the circumstances as to how the vehicles ended up in the water but are warning people to be wary on the ice. Police say there are many factors in determining whether ice is safe to be on and it may not be as safe think as people think.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV through ice
Car through ice
Carleton Place
Craig Shore
Mississippi Lake
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP east

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.