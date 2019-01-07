Man charged with impaired driving after crash in City of Kawartha Lakes
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces charges including impaired driving following a crash on Sunday.
OPP say the single-vehicle collision occurred along Pigeon Lake Road.
Police say when they arrived, they discovered a vehicle in the ditch and the driver nearby. An officer determined the driver had been impaired.
Kyle Mulligan, 29, of Omemee, was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs; driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80; failure to report an accident; failure to remain at an accident; and driving without valid licence stickers.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 7.
