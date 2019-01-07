Crash involving tractor trailers shuts down section of EB 401 east of Furnival Road

West Region OPP are urging drivers on area highways to slow down after a multi-vehicle collision shut down a section of the 401 near Rodney.

Police say all lanes of the eastbound 401 are currently closed just east of Furnival Road after a crash involving two tractor trailers. According to Const. Adam Crewdson, one tractor-trailer jack-knifed, while the other struck a cable retention barrier, which prevented the vehicle from crossing the 401 into the westbound lanes.

The 401 is currently closed from Elgin Road 103 (Furnival Road) Interchange 129 to Elgin Road 76 (Graham Road) Interchange 137.

An emergency detour is currently in place and heavy tows are on the way, but it’s unclear how long the highway will be closed.

Crewdson said OPP are responding to several other collisions on the 401 in Elgin County and other area highways across the region, as some motorists refuse to drive according to the conditions.

“It’s going to be rainy, it’s going to be cold, so I need everybody to slow down for us,” Crewdson said. “If you see snow, you’ve got to go slow.”

A special weather statement from Environment Canada remains in effect for much of southern Ontario including London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Potential for freezing rain, ice pellets in London-area Monday morning: Environment Canada

Forecasters have said we could see light snow or ice pellets with the potential for some brief freezing rain.