Central, southern Saskatchewan under blowing snow advisory

Most of central and southern Saskatchewan is under a blowing snow advisory.

Environment Canada said a cold front moving into the province Monday will bring strong northwest winds of 40 to 50 km/h and blowing snow to most areas during the day and overnight.

Blowing snow will develop in western regions later in the morning and move eastward.

Visibility is expected to be reduced to 800 metres or less, and travel is expected to be hazardous.

The latest travel conditions can be found on the highway hotline.

Conditions will improve from west to east Monday evening and overnight as winds begin to abate.

