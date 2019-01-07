Freezing rain, light snow and colder temperatures for the GTA

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding regions Monday morning, calling for freezing rain.

Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton, Halton Hills, Oakville, Burlington, Pickering, Oshawa and the southern Durham region will be affected, according to the national weather agency.

According to Environment Canada, there will be a weak band of light snow, mixed with ice pellets, periodically throughout the day and into the afternoon.

It said some freezing rain is also possible Monday evening.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when out on the roads, particularly in the evening as untreated roads may become slippery, which may impact the commute.

Colder temperatures are also expected Monday. Environment Canada predicts a low of -9 C with wind chill making it feel like -13 C.