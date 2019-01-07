Bill Kelly: Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer have a tough year ahead

There’s great anticipation among Canadian voters about the federal election later this year.

It’s well documented that 2018 was not a banner year for Justin Trudeau, and many of the missteps were unforced errors; the India trip, business tax reform and pipelines are all factors that the Conservatives hope will sink the Trudeau government.

But, before the Conservatives start moving the furniture into the prime minister’s office, they might want to ask what they offer as an alternative.

READ MORE: Ottawa’s unpublished internal polls on federal carbon tax give edge to Trudeau

Andrew Scheer has been the Conservative leader for about a year and half now, and most Canadians wouldn’t know him if they bumped into him at their local Timmies.

When Scheer does attempt to weigh in on key issues, he’s often overshadowed by Doug Ford and Jason Kenney, two provincial leaders, who seem to be the main conservative protagonists on the federal stage, which raises questions about who is really calling the shots for the Tories these days.

WATCH BELOW: In conversation with Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer

In politics, as in life, it’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up and get back in the fight.

Trudeau and Scheer want to convince voters that an underwhelming 2018 for each of them was only an aberration.

It seems that both have got a long way to go and a short time to get there if they want to win the hearts and minds of Canadian voters.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.