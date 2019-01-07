Police probe man’s death in southwest London

One man is dead, and another is in police custody, following an incident on Notre Dame Drive in London’s south end.

City police say they were called to an address at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, after someone called 911 to report a stabbing. Officers found an injured man who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police also arrested an adult male suspect who was nearby.

Witnesses tell 980 CFPL that they’d seen officers searching the area with flashlights.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim, nor have they announced any charges in the case. They say the investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information is urged to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).