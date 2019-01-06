Etobicoke collision seriously injures woman, lanes closed: Toronto paramedics

Toronto paramedics say a woman has been seriously injured after a collision in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a crash near Kipling Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a crash.

A woman in her 30s was found unconscious but breathing.

She was rushed to a trauma centre.

Lanes are closed in the area as police investigate.

