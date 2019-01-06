Lethbridge Hurricanes fans asked to give more than their support this month

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are encouraging hockey fans to assist others by donating blood.

Hockey Gives Blood was set up in the shadow of the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and is passing on the importance of donating blood to the hockey community.

Amelia Greeno knows the power of blood donations all too well.

Her son, Levi, suffered from high-grade fevers resulting in febrile seizures, extreme fatigue and severe anemia when he was just over a year old.

Levi was in need of a blood transfusion — and Amelia, who works for Canadian Blood Services (CBS), knows how limited blood can be at a hospital.

“The need is always real. We needed one unit [of blood] and it was a, ‘If we have it,'” she said. “If somebody came in from a major car accident, they need a lot more than that. If they don’t have that, then it could be a matter of life and death.”

Friday night’s game also kicked off a challenge between the Hurricanes and the Red Deer Rebels to see who could bring in the most donations this month.

As of Thursday, the Lethbridge CBS centre had more than 500 open appointments for blood donations.